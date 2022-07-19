Left Menu

Blinken to highlight Russia's invasion of Ukraine in push for supply-chain co-operation - WSJ

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:58 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to point to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an urgent reason for governments to cooperate more closely on the international supply chain, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing State Department officials.

At a virtual meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Blinken will also emphasize the need to reduce dependence on petroleum and natural gas from unreliable countries, instead focusing on trade in clean-energy products, the report added.

