Blinken to highlight Russia's invasion of Ukraine in push for supply-chain co-operation - WSJ
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to point to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an urgent reason for governments to cooperate more closely on the international supply chain, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing State Department officials.
At a virtual meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Blinken will also emphasize the need to reduce dependence on petroleum and natural gas from unreliable countries, instead focusing on trade in clean-energy products, the report added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
