Fortum should not invest more in Uniper, Finnish minister says
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 17:19 IST
- Country:
- Finland
The Finnish government does not want Fortum to invest more equity into ailing German gas importer Uniper, the Finnish state ownership steering minister said on Tuesday.
"We want to make sure ... that this arrangement will not cause any extra or unnecessary costs to the Finnish taxpayers," Tytti Tuppurainen told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement