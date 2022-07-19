Shelling of Ukraine power station risks disrupting Dnipro navigation - TASS cites Russia-installed officials
Ukrainian shelling of a hydroelectric power station in Russian-controlled territory in southern Ukraine could lead to a complete shutdown of navigation on the Dnipro river, the country's largest waterway, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Russian-installed authorities in the occupied Kherson region.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian shelling of a hydroelectric power station in Russian-controlled territory in southern Ukraine could lead to a complete shutdown of navigation on the Dnipro river, the country's largest waterway, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Russian-installed authorities in the occupied Kherson region. Russian forces took the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, located in the Kherson region just north of Russian-annexed Crimea, in the first days of Russia's invasion.
Russian-installed authorities in Kherson have said Ukraine's armed forces have accelerated the shelling of the town and power station in recent days as part of a counteroffensive by Kyiv. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Hell on earth': Ukrainian soldiers describe eastern front
New Zealand to ban import of Russian gold
Russian cosmonauts celebrate capture of Ukraine's Luhansk region in space
Kremlin says others may disagree with Japan's proposal on Russian oil price cap
Russian gas flows to Europe steady via Nord Stream, Ukraine