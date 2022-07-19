Left Menu

Shelling of Ukraine power station risks disrupting Dnipro navigation - TASS cites Russia-installed officials

Ukrainian shelling of a hydroelectric power station in Russian-controlled territory in southern Ukraine could lead to a complete shutdown of navigation on the Dnipro river, the country's largest waterway, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Russian-installed authorities in the occupied Kherson region.

Ukrainian shelling of a hydroelectric power station in Russian-controlled territory in southern Ukraine could lead to a complete shutdown of navigation on the Dnipro river, the country's largest waterway, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Russian-installed authorities in the occupied Kherson region. Russian forces took the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, located in the Kherson region just north of Russian-annexed Crimea, in the first days of Russia's invasion.

Russian-installed authorities in Kherson have said Ukraine's armed forces have accelerated the shelling of the town and power station in recent days as part of a counteroffensive by Kyiv. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.

