Left Menu

US provides humanitarian assistance to Cabo Verde in response to food insecurity

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 17:56 IST
US provides humanitarian assistance to Cabo Verde in response to food insecurity
The United States stands with the people of Cabo Verde and will work to help them recover in this time of need.  Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Cape Verde

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing an initial $100,000 in immediate humanitarian assistance to Cabo Verde in response to widespread food insecurity resulting from the compounding effects of years of drought, the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing inflation and supply constraints from Russia's war against Ukraine.

More than 46,000 people—around 10 percent of Cabo Verde's 480,000 population—are facing food insecurity during the June-to-August 2022 lean season, more than double the number of people affected during the previous peak lean season in 2018. This initial humanitarian assistance will help the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) provide immediate food assistance for the most vulnerable communities affected by acute food insecurity in Cabo Verde. USAID disaster experts in Washington, DC, and the region will continue to closely monitor humanitarian needs in coordination with our partners on the ground. The United States stands with the people of Cabo Verde and will work to help them recover in this time of need.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022