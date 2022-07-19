Centre of Excellence for animals' breed improvement to be set up in Hisar: Haryana Agri Minister

A Centre of Excellence for breed improvement of the animals will be established in Hisar in collaboration with Brazil, Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal said here on Tuesday.

Apart from this, a centre will be set up by the Canadian company in the state to increase protein content in animal feed, under which a delegation of this firm will visit Haryana soon, which will be followed by a signing of a memorandum of understanding, he added.

Dalal, while giving information about his recent Brazil tour, said that in the year 1911, the King of Bhavnagar had donated Gir breed cows to Brazil and after that Brazil worked on improving the breed of these cows. The Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Animal Husbandry and Dairying said that the Girlando breed has been developed by improving the Gir cow breed in Brazil, which on average gives 15 litres of milk.

Dalal said that on the lines of improvement in the breed of Gir cow, the breeds of Desi, Haryana, Sahiwal and Rathi cows should be improved. Gir germplasm (semen/embryos) will be imported from the Brazilian Association of Zebu Breeders (ABCZ). In addition, the possibility of exporting quality Murrah germplasm to Alta Genetics, a Brazilian genomics company, will be explored, he said.

He said that the members of the Indo-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce have been invited to explore business opportunities in the agriculture sector in Haryana to further strengthen the mutually beneficial relations in the field of dairy development and improvement of indigenous cattle breeds in the state. In addition, there will be joint research and exchange of technologies like Embryo Transfer Technology (ETT) and In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

