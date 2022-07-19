Flows in Russia-Germany pipeline spike twice in a day, despite maintenance

Flows of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline spiked for the second time on Tuesday, data from its website showed, with flows of 23,681 kwh/h between 1600 and 1700 German time (1400 and 1600 GMT). Hourly flows through the pipeline, the main source of natural gas fuelling Europe's largest economy, have been at zero since July 11, when the pipeline's 10 days of annual maintenance began.

A similar spike took place two hours before, when flows leapt from zero to 27137 kwh/h for the hour from 1200 GMT. Flows stood at 29,000 kwh/h before the shutdown, aruond 40% of the pipeline's full capacity.

