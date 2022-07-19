Gas flows via Nord Stream 1 pick up amid pressure tests

Flows of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline spiked on Tuesday ahead of the end of annual maintenance as the operator carried out some pressure tests. Hourly flows through the pipeline, the main source of natural gas fuelling Europe's largest economy, have been at zero since July 11, when the pipeline's 10 days of annual maintenance began.

Data from its website showed flows of 23,681 kwh/h between 1600 and 1700 CET. A similar spike took place two hours before, when flows leapt from zero to 27,137 kwh/h for the hour from 1200 GMT. Flows were at 29 million kwh/h before the shutdown, around 40% of the pipeline's full capacity. Nord Stream operator said gas volumes seen on the company's flows website are to do with technically required pressure equalisation ahead of the maintenance end.

Nominations - the volume of gas requested - remained at zero despite the two surges, the pipeline's data feed showed. The maintenance period is due to end at 0400 GMT on Thursday. Earlier on Tuesday, sources told Reuters that flows would likely resume then, but at less than the pipeline's total capacity of some 160 million cubic metres a day.

