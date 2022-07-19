75 years of Independence: Tricolours to be hoisted atop offices, residences in Delhi

Several events to mark the 75th year of India's Independence, including tricolours being flown atop offices and residential buildings in the city, have been planned by the Delhi government to celebrate the special occasion, officials said on Tuesday.

The tricolour will be hoisted atop all small and large Delhi government offices. The city's resident welfare associations will be provide with tricolours that can be flown on top of housing societies and apartment buildings on August 15, they said.

A number of events have been planned by the Delhi government to celebrate the special occasion. All the departments of Delhi government have been asked to ensure that tricolours are unfurled on all small and large office buildings, they said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this year announced the 'Har haath Tiranga' campaign to mark 75 years of country's Independence during an event at Thyagaraj stadium.

Sources in Delhi government said around 25 lakh tricolours will be distributed across the city.

The elaborate plans include around 100 programmes on patriotic themes to be held in various parts of the city from the first week of August till the Independence Day, officials said.

There could also be a concert of the country's top singers in the city, they said.

The programmes will be part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' being celebrated to mark 75 years of Independence of the country.

The central government is also scheduled to launch 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from July 22, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)