Left Menu

EU to propose 15% cut in natural gas use - Bloomberg news

The European Union is considering a voluntary 15% cut in natural gas use by its member states beginning next month on concerns that Russia may halt supplies of the fuel, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing EU diplomats. Brussels is expected to publish plans on Wednesday for how the 27 European Union member countries can reduce gas use.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 01:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 01:46 IST
EU to propose 15% cut in natural gas use - Bloomberg news
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union is considering a voluntary 15% cut in natural gas use by its member states beginning next month on concerns that Russia may halt supplies of the fuel, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing EU diplomats.

Brussels is expected to publish plans on Wednesday for how the 27 European Union member countries can reduce gas use. The exact number for the reduction target was not specified in a draft document of the plan seen by Reuters. The measure also would include a mandatory trigger if the situation worsens and voluntary curbs are insufficient, according to the Bloomberg report.

EU countries would need to approve the proposal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
3
Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot for children under 5; EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months and more

Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot f...

 Global
4
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022