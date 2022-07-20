EU to propose 15% cut in natural gas use - Bloomberg news

The European Union is considering a voluntary 15% cut in natural gas use by its member states beginning next month on concerns that Russia may halt supplies of the fuel, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing EU diplomats.

Brussels is expected to publish plans on Wednesday for how the 27 European Union member countries can reduce gas use. The exact number for the reduction target was not specified in a draft document of the plan seen by Reuters. The measure also would include a mandatory trigger if the situation worsens and voluntary curbs are insufficient, according to the Bloomberg report.

EU countries would need to approve the proposal.

