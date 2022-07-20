Left Menu

Reliance Industries shares climb over 4 pc; ONGC jumps 7 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 11:08 IST
Reliance Industries shares climb over 4 pc; ONGC jumps 7 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of firms related to oil exploration and refineries were in heavy demand on Wednesday, with Reliance Industries and ONGC rallying after the government slashed windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel and crude oil.

Reliance Industries shares jumped 4.25 per cent to Rs 2,545.05 on the BSE.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) rallied 7 per cent to Rs 136.40.

Among others, Chennai Petroleum Corporation jumped 11.38 per cent, Oil India climbed 8.82 per cent and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals advanced 4.95 per cent.

''The relief announced by the government for the petroleum sector through a reduction in windfall tax and cuts in duties on exports will be a major boost for the sector, particularly for RIL,'' said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 714.52 points or 1.30 per cent higher at 55,482.14.

The government on Wednesday slashed the windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel and crude oil following a decline in international rates.

It scrapped a Rs 6 a litre tax on the export of petrol and reduced the same on ATF from Rs 6 a litre to Rs 4. Besides, the tax on diesel has been reduced to Rs 11 from Rs 13 per litre, according to finance ministry notifications.

Further, the Rs 23,250 per tonne additional tax on crude oil produced domestically has been cut to Rs 17,000 per tonne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022