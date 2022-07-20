Iraq discovers new oil wells in Anbar, governor says
Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022
Iraq discovered new oil wells in the Anbar province, the state news agency said on Wednesday, quoting governor Ali Farhan.
The governor said the wells were discovered in al-Nukhayb and Tharthar regions, without specifying their output capacity.
