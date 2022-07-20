Left Menu

Iraq discovers new oil wells in Anbar, governor says

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-07-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 18:11 IST
Iraq discovered new oil wells in the Anbar province, the state news agency said on Wednesday, quoting governor Ali Farhan.

The governor said the wells were discovered in al-Nukhayb and Tharthar regions, without specifying their output capacity.

Also Read: Iraq and ILO launch first national Labour Force Survey in last decade

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

