Iraq discovers new oil wells in Anbar, governor says

Iraq discovered new oil wells in the Anbar province, the state news agency said on Wednesday, quoting governor Ali Farhan.

The governor said the wells were discovered in al-Nukhayb and Tharthar regions, without specifying their output capacity.

