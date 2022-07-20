Left Menu

SBI contributes Rs 4.70 crore to Army Central Welfare Fund

Endeavoring to support the Armed Forces, the State Bank of India (SBI), country's largest lender, has contributed Rs 4.70 crores to Army Central Fund.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 18:46 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Endeavoring to support the Armed Forces, the State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has contributed Rs. 4.70 crores to Army Central Fund. Primarily, the funds will support the activities at the Indian Army Paraplegic Home at Mohali and other related welfare activities for disabled personnel or veterans.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, handed over the cheque to the Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, at the Army HQ, New Delhi today in the presence of P C Kandpal, DMD (SBI) and Devendra Kumar, CGM (SBI), Lt. Gen C.B. Ponnappa, AVSM, VSM, Adjutant General (Indian Army). "SBI takes pride in its commitment to providing financial and banking services to the Defence Personnel across the country. At SBI, we continuously aim to innovate and devise banking solutions that add value to the lives of border heroes and their families. We feel gratified to see these heroes pledge their lives for the safety of our nation. Therefore, to do our bit, we promise to support the Defense Forces to the best of our abilities." said Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI on the occasion of the cheque handover. (ANI)

