US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens higher after positive Netflix forecast

The Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday after a positive forecast from Netflix helped set the tone for other high-growth stocks.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 12.94 points, or 0.11%, to 11,726.09 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.94 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 31,829.99, and the S&P 500 opened lower by 1.37 points, or 0.03%, at 3,935.32.

