Technip Energies COO to hold discussion on oil and gas market during African Energy Week

Marco Villa, Chief Operating Officer, Technip Energies will drive dialogue around oil and gas market optimization during African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) 2022, Africa's premier event for the oil and gas sector, which will take place from 18 – 21 October, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Representing one of the most active and important energy companies heading up massive developments across Africa's energy sector, the participation of Marco Villa at AEW 2022 will be critical in highlighting the work that is currently being undertaken by Technip Energies to help the continent optimize oil and gas production and exploitation, while diversifying the energy mix with solutions such as green hydrogen for energy security and sustainability; and to fuel economic growth.

Technip Energies, under the direction of Marco Villa, has been at the forefront of Africa's energy revolution, with the firm involved in a series of high-profile oil and gas projects in both leading and emerging markets to address energy poverty.

Since 2014, the firm has been a reliable partner for industry growth in Mozambique through a series of partnerships aimed at speeding up infrastructure development and at driving up gas monetization and building local capacity. Today, Technip Energies is involved in the development of one of the country's most important gas projects: Eni's 3.4 million tons per annum Coral South Floating Liquefied Natural Gas facility offshore Mozambique.

Meanwhile, in Senegal and Mauritania, the firm is helping to speed up the MSGBC region's gas market boom with the development of a floating production, storage and offloading unit for the $4.6 billion Greater Tortue Ahmeyim megadevelopment and a wide range of exploration and production activities. In Angola – Africa's largest oil producer, Technip Energies seeks to boost the country's output through a partnership with major TotalEnergies for the development of 505 million barrels of crude oil as part of the CLOV 3 project following a successful rollout of a similar initiative with bp in the central African country. Not only is Technip Energies shaping developments across Africa's upstream segment, but it is also driving positive changes within the downstream sector, with the firm partnering with Assiut National Oil Processing Company to modernize the massive Assiut oil refinery in Egypt.

Through his 20 years of industry experience with Technip Energies, Marco Villa and the entire leadership of Technip Energies has not only committed to helping boost oil and gas production across Africa but also to ensure that local people, companies and economies benefit from the exploitation of these energy resources. Local content development and gender inclusivity and equity across Africa's energy sector has been revitalized with Technip Energies through a series of partnerships with government, academia and energy stakeholders in Mozambique, Senegal and Angola, to name a few.

At AEW 2022, Marco Villa will participate in high-level meetings and panel discussions focused on critical issues including energy security, local content development, infrastructure development, gas optimization, the energy transition and investment.

Prior to his current role, Marco Villa worked as Technip Energies' President for Onshore operations in Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa, and as Chief Financial Officer and Export & Project Finance Manager. His extensive experience in hydrocarbons development and project financing will be critical to drive dialogue around how Africa can maximize its energy production and boost investment across the entire oil and gas value chain.

"We are honored to host one of Africa's most important oil and gas industry executives driving change across the continent as we seek to make energy poverty history by 2030 through boosting the development of hydrocarbons resources that remain untapped. With Mark Villa, Technip Energies has encountered a series of breakthroughs that will change the future of African energy for decades to come," states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, adding that "I just like the fact that he has made Africa a very important part of this global company. A vision to fast track building capacity, going above contractual obligations on local content, creating space for African women in energy, and having a strong futuristic approach to Africa is a vision that will serve him well."

