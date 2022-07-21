Left Menu

Russian firefighters use helicopter to douse Moscow building blaze

Around 150 firefighters battled a major blaze on the roof of a Moscow apartment building for several hours early on Thursday and used a helicopter before finally dousing the flames, Tass news agency said. About 400 people were evacuated from the nine-storey building on Leninsky Prospekt, a major avenue just to the southwest of the downtown core, a spokesperson for Russia's federal emergencies ministry told Tass.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 06:07 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 06:07 IST
Russian firefighters use helicopter to douse Moscow building blaze

Around 150 firefighters battled a major blaze on the roof of a Moscow apartment building for several hours early on Thursday and used a helicopter before finally dousing the flames, Tass news agency said.

About 400 people were evacuated from the nine-storey building on Leninsky Prospekt, a major avenue just to the southwest of the downtown core, a spokesperson for Russia's federal emergencies ministry told Tass. The fire was put out at shortly after 3 a.m. (0000 GMT), Tass later cited the ministry as saying.

At one point the fire covered an area of about 1,000 square metres (10,800 square feet). A helicopter could be seen dropping water from a large bucket onto the flames. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022