Left Menu

Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline resumes flows, easing supply concerns

The resumption could take several hours, a spokesperson told Reuters. Requests on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for gas flows from Russia into Germany were at 29,284,591 kwh/h for 0600-0700 CET (0400-0500 GMT), from zero previously, data from the operator's website showed. Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline into the OPAL connection point and NEL connection points were up, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 11:01 IST
Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline resumes flows, easing supply concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russian gas resumed flowing through the biggest pipeline between Russia and Germany on Thursday after a 10-day outage, the operator said, easing concerns that a maintenance period would be extended.

Europe has been on edge about the restart of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline after annual maintenance, with governments bracing for possible further supply cuts. The resumption could take several hours, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Requests on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for gas flows from Russia into Germany were at 29,284,591 kwh/h for 0600-0700 CET (0400-0500 GMT), from zero previously, data from the operator's website showed. Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline into the OPAL connection point and NEL connection points were up, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022