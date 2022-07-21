Gazprom's exports to Europe via Ukraine rises to 42.2 mcm on Thursday
Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.2 million cubic meters (mcm) on Thursday, up from 40.1 mcm a day earlier.
An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
