Naveen inaugurates event to promote food processing ecosystem in Odisha

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday inaugurated Odisha FoodPro 2022, an interface of investors, manufacturers, producers, food processors, startups, policy makers and organisations from across the country's food ecosystem here.

He called upon all to work together in making Odisha a favoured destination for investment in the food processing sector, which he said was one of the most important ones that could become a powerful driver of the growth story of the state.

''The food processing sector has tremendous potential in reducing post-harvest crop loss, value addition and enhancing farmers' income,'' the chief minister said during a virtual address at the event in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik said Odisha is naturally blessed with a vast geographic, climatic and crop diversity and presents a unique opportunity for exploring its potential for an inclusive and exemplary economic growth.

He said the event conceptualised providing exposure to the micro and small food processing entrepreneurs to access financing, newer skills and technologies , besides enabling investors to understand the investment environment in the sector.

Patnaik announced that Odisha FoodPro will be organised by the MSME department annually to put the state on the food processing map of India and the world.

He also highlighted the contribution of the self help groups in the transformation of the socioeconomic canvas, which will increase further by making them partners in a modern supply chain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)