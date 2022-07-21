Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline nominations show steady supply for July 22

Nominations on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for gas flows from Russia into Germany were at 29,292,183 kwh/h for 0500-0600 CET on Friday, from 29,284,591 for Thursday morning, data from the operator's website showed.

Russia resumed pumping gas via its biggest pipeline to Europe on Thursday after a 10-day outage, allaying some of Europe's immediate supply fears but not enough to end the threat of rationing to cope with potential winter shortages.

