Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline nominations show steady supply for July 22

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-07-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 16:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nominations on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for gas flows from Russia into Germany were at 29,292,183 kwh/h for 0500-0600 CET on Friday, from 29,284,591 for Thursday morning, data from the operator's website showed.

Russia resumed pumping gas via its biggest pipeline to Europe on Thursday after a 10-day outage, allaying some of Europe's immediate supply fears but not enough to end the threat of rationing to cope with potential winter shortages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

