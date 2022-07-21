Expedite COVID-19 booster dose administration: Telangana Minister tells officials

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday directed officials to accelerate the administration of COVID-19 booster doses to the eligible population in the state.

Rao, who held a video conference with health officials of districts, suggested conducting programmes to raise awareness among people on booster doses.

He said the help of MLAs, MPs and other public representatives should be taken to expedite the inoculation drive, an official release said.

Over 20 lakh doses are in stock for administering booster doses.

Rao said the special vaccination drive should be conducted in colleges and universities.

Special focus should be on Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts in view of the high population density.

Rao noted that booster jabs have been administered to 12,87,411 people so far, out of 2.77 crores who have been found eligible.

He also asked officials to take steps to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases in view of ongoing rains and to treat patients of such seasonal illnesses at government hospitals.

Harish Rao, a nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said efforts should be made to reduce unnecessary caesarean deliveries.

He described the Telangana Diagnostics Programme, a state government initiative where quality diagnostic services are provided for free to the public, as a role model for the entire country.

He directed that the results of diagnostic tests conducted at Telangana Diagnostics should be made available in 24 hours.

