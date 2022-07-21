Left Menu

Expedite COVID-19 booster dose administration: Telangana Minister tells officials

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-07-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 17:18 IST
Expedite COVID-19 booster dose administration: Telangana Minister tells officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday directed officials to accelerate the administration of COVID-19 booster doses to the eligible population in the state.

Rao, who held a video conference with health officials of districts, suggested conducting programmes to raise awareness among people on booster doses.

He said the help of MLAs, MPs and other public representatives should be taken to expedite the inoculation drive, an official release said.

Over 20 lakh doses are in stock for administering booster doses.

Rao said the special vaccination drive should be conducted in colleges and universities.

Special focus should be on Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts in view of the high population density.

Rao noted that booster jabs have been administered to 12,87,411 people so far, out of 2.77 crores who have been found eligible.

He also asked officials to take steps to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases in view of ongoing rains and to treat patients of such seasonal illnesses at government hospitals.

Harish Rao, a nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said efforts should be made to reduce unnecessary caesarean deliveries.

He described the Telangana Diagnostics Programme, a state government initiative where quality diagnostic services are provided for free to the public, as a role model for the entire country.

He directed that the results of diagnostic tests conducted at Telangana Diagnostics should be made available in 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022