Delhi: School bus catches fire in Rohini, all 21 kids, driver safely evacuated

A fire broke out in a school bus carrying 21 children and the driver in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday afternoon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 17:23 IST
School bus catches fire in Delhi's Rohini. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in a school bus carrying 21 children and the driver in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday afternoon. According to Delhi Police, prompt action by the bus driver ensured that nobody was hurt.

"A fire call was received about a school bus from Bal Bharti Public School near Sector-7, Rohini. A total of three fire tenders rushed to the site. The fire was in the bus carrying 21 children and the driver," the Delhi Fire Service said. Three cars were also gutted in the fire.

All children and the driver have been safely evacuated, it added. The fire was extinguished around 2.50 p.m.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

