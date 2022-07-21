CCL inks MoU for developing eco-parks in Jharkhand

Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Public Sector Enterprise on Thursday for development of nine eco-parks, officials said.

WAPCOS Ltd, under the Ministry of Water Resources, is a technology driven consultancy organisation with a strong presence in the sectors of water, power and infrastructure. The parks covering a total area of 126.47 hectares will be developed in Bokaro, Chatra and Hazaribag districts of Jharkhand. CCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director P M Prasad, Director Technical (P&P) S K Gomasta, Director Technical (Operation) R B Prasad along with other officers of CCL were present on the occasion. Representatives of WAPCOS Ltd were also present at the programme.

“The development of the Eco-parks will envisage a sustainable ecosystem by adopting suitable measures like honey bee farming, fish farming, food processing plant and others with a goal for revenue generation to meet the maintenance expenditure,” an official release said.

The period of engagement of WAPCOS Ltd is for six years, including one year for development of the Eco parks and subsequent five years for maintenance. The last one year will be considered as self- sustainable period, the release said.

The total cost for development of the nine parks will be around Rs 63 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)