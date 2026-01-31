Canada says it is working with partners on a proposed defense bank

Canada ‌will work with international partners ⁠to see what role it can play ​in setting up a ‍proposed new multilateral defense bank, ⁠Finance ‌Minister Francois-Philippe ⁠Champagne said on Friday.

Champagne ‍made the announcement ​in a post ⁠on X after ⁠hosting talks with more than 10 ⁠nations on the bank.

