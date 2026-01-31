Canada says it is working with partners on a proposed defense bank
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 31-01-2026 02:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 02:56 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canada will work with international partners to see what role it can play in setting up a proposed new multilateral defense bank, Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Friday.
Champagne made the announcement in a post on X after hosting talks with more than 10 nations on the bank.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)