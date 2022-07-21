Left Menu

Jaikumar Srinivasan takes over as NTPC Director

He has also served as Director Finance of Maharashtra State Electricity and Distribution Company Ltd, prior to which he was the Director Finance of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company MAHAGENCO.He also served as part-time Director in Mahaguj Colliery Company Limited, UCM Coal Company Ltd. and other subsidiary companies of MAHAGENCO.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 19:44 IST
State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said Jaikumar Srinivasan has taken charge as its Director (Finance). Srinivasan, who was Director (Finance) at NLC India, took charge on Thursday.

He is a commerce graduate and an associate member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Srinivasan has more than 30 years of experience in the Power and Mining sector in the state and central PSUs in the field of Finance, Accounts, Taxation, Commercial, Electricity regulation, Renewables, IT, Project development etc. with 8 years Board level exposure. He has also served as Director (Finance) of Maharashtra State Electricity and Distribution Company Ltd, prior to which he was the Director (Finance) of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO).

He also served as part-time Director in Mahaguj Colliery Company Limited, UCM Coal Company Ltd. and other subsidiary companies of MAHAGENCO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

