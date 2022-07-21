Left Menu

Haryana approves incentive of Rs 2,400 per acre for maize farmers, Rs 3,600 for pulse growers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:19 IST
The Haryana government on Thursday said it has approved an incentive of Rs 2,400 per acre for farmers growing maize in the state and Rs 3,600 per acre for those growing pulses.

According to an official statement, state chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal approved the two packages, which will give a boost to oilseeds and pulses crops in the state.

Apart from this, Rs 38.50 crore has also been approved for crop diversification.

The chief secretary said that schemes for crop diversification would be implemented on 50,000 acres of land to promote crops, including maize and pulses, in 10 districts.

He said that crop rotation will help in preventing exploitation of ground water and improve soil health.

Kaushal was speaking at a meeting of the State Level Approval Committee under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. Projects worth Rs 159 crore were approved in the meeting, the statement said.

The implementation of these schemes will help in developing technology in agriculture and will increase the income of the farmers, he said.

Kaushal said that soil testing is being carried out under the Soil Health Card scheme and farmers are being motivated to use fertilizers, seeds etc. according to the soil quality.

For this, 100 soil testing laboratories are being operated. So far, 25 lakh samples have been collected, and training is being given to farmers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

