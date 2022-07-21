Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh govt organises roadshow in Mumbai ahead of investors' summit

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday organised a roadshow in Mumbai ahead of the global investors summit to be held in the state in January next year.In the day-long event here, officials of the Madhya Pradesh government met consul generals of various countries and corporate leaders.Meetings were held with consul generals of 17-18 countries, including Japan, Russia and Israel, with whom the country has very good business relationships, Madhya Pradesh governments principal secretary Sanjay Shukla said.While some of these countries are investors, others are importers and exporters.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 21:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In the day-long event here, officials of the Madhya Pradesh government met consul generals of various countries and corporate leaders.

Meetings were held with consul generals of 17-18 countries, including Japan, Russia and Israel, with whom the country has very good business relationships, Madhya Pradesh government's principal secretary Sanjay Shukla said.

''While some of these countries are investors, others are importers and exporters. We met and discussed the potential the state offers and the steps that can be taken to increase the businesses,'' Shukla added.

The officials also held 12-13 one-on-one meetings with companies from different sectors. ''Of these, four to five have confirmed investments while some are evaluating their decision,'' he said.

The summit is being organised in association with the industry body CII (Confederation of Indian Industry).

CII's western region chairman Sunil Chordia said Madhya Pradesh has witnessed radical transformation in terms of economic and social development, while recording an impressive growth in gross state domestic product averaging over 9 per cent in the last decade.

It has performed exceptionally well in the agriculture sector and has emerged as a preferred destination from an industrial perspective, he added.

