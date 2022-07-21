Vandalism of water infrastructure poses a threat: Tshwane City

The City of Tshwane has warned that constant vandalism of the Bronkhorstspruit water infrastructure poses a threat to the entire area.

This follows the vandalism of refurbished water infrastructure installed at Bronkhorstspruit Raw Water Pump Station.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is installing the refurbished raw water pump equipment at Bronkhorstspruit Pump Station, which will increase the amount of water drawn from the river into the water treatment works.

The pump will allow the City to increase the capacity of supply from Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works to the supply area.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Utilities and Regional Operations, Daryl Johnston said while the work to install the water pump was ongoing, vandals gained unauthorised access to the station and stole cables from the specific control panel in the sub-station, hampering the commissioning of the pump, and thus holding back the provision of water to consumers.

"Frustratingly, only the cables of the specific control panel associated with the refurbished water pump was stolen, which appears very likely to be deliberate sabotage of the functioning of the plant," Johnston said.

Johnston has condemned the acts of vandalism, warning that they have a terrible effect on residents who go without water and industries that rely on water for operations.

"This type of damage to our infrastructure is a constant war on the City's ability to provide and improve services to Tshwane residents. I am working with law enforcement and the City's Infrastructure Protection Unit to strengthen our efforts to safeguard our infrastructure," Johnston said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)