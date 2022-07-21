Left Menu

Turkey says Russia, Ukraine to sign U.N. grain export deal Friday

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-07-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 23:29 IST
Turkey says Russia, Ukraine to sign U.N. grain export deal Friday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia, Ukraine and Turkey will gather on Friday to sign a deal proposed by the United Nations to free up grain exports from Ukraine's besieged Black Sea ports, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said on Thursday.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who earlier announced that he was heading to Istanbul on Thursday, will attend the event along with Erdogan at the Dolmabahce Palace offices at 1330 GMT, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
B2B Digital Marketing Techniques That Work

B2B Digital Marketing Techniques That Work

 Global
3
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration to rejig HHS to boost pandemic response - The Washington Post; WHO reports 14,000 cases of monkeypox globally, five deaths in Africa and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration to rejig HHS to boost pandemic res...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022