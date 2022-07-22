Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 up on commodities boost; Beazley jumps

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Friday as oil and mining stocks on the blue-chip benchmark gained, while insurer Beazley jumped on the mid-cap index following a strong annual forecast. The domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat in morning trade. Beazley jumped 10.4% as the insurer raised its full-year profitability forecast on an increase in cyber risk premiums.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-07-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 13:04 IST
UK's FTSE 100 up on commodities boost; Beazley jumps
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Friday as oil and mining stocks on the blue-chip benchmark gained, while insurer Beazley jumped on the mid-cap index following a strong annual forecast. The FTSE 100, up 0.1% as of 0810 GMT, was on track to end the week higher.

Oil majors BP and Shell climbed 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively, while miners added 1.0%, tracking a rebound in commodity prices. Banks fell 0.4% on fears of an economic slowdown, a day after the region's central bank raised interest rates by a more-than-expected 50 basis points in its first hike in 11 years.

Data showed retail sales volumes fell by a smaller-than-expected 0.1% in June from May, but the trend remained weak as households struggle with surging inflation. The domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat in morning trade.

Beazley jumped 10.4% as the insurer raised its full-year profit forecast on an increase in cyber risk premiums. BT Group edged up 0.5% as Britain's competition watchdog approved its deal to combine its sports broadcasting business with Warner Bros Discovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022