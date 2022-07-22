Left Menu

Doda police busts militant hideout, recovers explosives

Police in Doda on Friday busted a militant hideout in the Khasodi Chansar forest and recovered some arms and explosive materials.

ANI | Doda (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-07-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 23:16 IST
Visual from the millitant hideout. Image Credit: ANI
Police in Doda on Friday busted a militant hideout in the Khasodi Chansar forest and recovered some arms and explosive material. According to the Doda police, the operation was headed by Inspector Vikram Singh, SHO Police Station, Gandoh. He along with the four troop members of Rashtriya Rifles received secret information regarding the hideout.

"One UBGL barrel, one UBGL grenade, one RPG shell, Electronic detonator no-25, etc were found in a rustic state. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Gandoh police station and an investigation has been initiated," stated the police. The forest area, where the arms were recovered, has always remained highly prone to militancy in the past. As per the police, the explosive material seems to have been dumped by militants years ago during militancy in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

