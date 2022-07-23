Left Menu

Athletics-McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles world record

Reuters | Eugene | Updated: 23-07-2022 08:26 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 08:26 IST
American Sydney McLaughlin broke her own 400 metres hurdles world record by posting 50.68 seconds to win gold at the World Championships on Friday.

Femke Bol took silver and Dalilah Muhammad finished with bronze.

