Athletics-McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles world record
Reuters | Eugene | Updated: 23-07-2022 08:26 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 08:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
American Sydney McLaughlin broke her own 400 metres hurdles world record by posting 50.68 seconds to win gold at the World Championships on Friday.
Femke Bol took silver and Dalilah Muhammad finished with bronze.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dalilah Muhammad
- Femke Bol
- World Championships
Advertisement