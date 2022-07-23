Left Menu

Kargil Vijay Diwas motorbike rally arrives in Srinagar

Kargil Vijay Diwas Motorcycle Rally was flagged off at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar on Saturday to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers in the Kargil War.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-07-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 12:59 IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas motorbike rally arrives in Srinagar
Kargil Vijay Diwas Motorcycle Rally . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kargil Vijay Diwas Motorcycle Rally was flagged off at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar on Saturday to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers in the Kargil War. The riders laid a wreath at the Chinar War Memorial to pay their respects to those bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the highest tradition of Indian Army, the Army said. The motorcyclists also visited the Chinar Museum here.

The motorcycle rally was flagged off by Lt Gen BS Raju, Vice Chief of Army Staff on July 18, the National War Memorial in New Delhi to commemorate the saga of bravery and sacrifice of the gallant soldiers of Indian Army in the Kargil War. This rally moved from the national capital and travelled along two axis; Delhi - Srinagar - Zojila - Kargil - Dras, and Delhi - Chandigarh - Rohtang - Leh - Dras.

The first group reached Udhampur on July 20, via Ambala and Pathankot and arrived in Srinagar on July 22. It will reach Kargil War Memorial on July 26, officials said. Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps conveyed his best wishes to the rally for their remaining journey. The GOC in his message to the youth of Kashmir Valley urged them to draw inspiration from the sacrifice of the brave soldiers and scale new heights through self-belief and passion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022