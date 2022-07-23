IMD issues 'Orange alert' for four Himachal districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an 'Orange' alert for four districts of Himachal Pradesh. The Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts are to receive heavy rainfall for the next three days. IMD also alerted that rain activity in the state is to increase after July 26. Parts of Shimla received rainfall on Saturday. IMD Shimla forecast that during the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is expected in the state. The visibility will be decreased in Shimla and nearby places due to fog.

During the past 24 hours, rainfall upto 37.0 mm was recorded in parts of the state, Bui Lal, Deputy Director, IMD Shimla in a statement said, "During the past 24 hours, most parts of the state received heavy rainfall. Kheri in Chamba district received 84.4 mm of rain, Saloni in Chamba district received 31.1 mm and 29.6 mm at Palampur in Kangra district and Dharamshala in Kangra recorded 37.0 mm of rain". The deputy director IMD centre at Shimla also said that the rain activity will increase after July 26 and July 27.

Meanwhile, warnings of heavy rainfall were also issued for Jammu and Kashmir, the weather forecasting department has predicted fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorm over the Jammu and Kashmir divisions and has also warned of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains and thunderstorms for the subsequent two days. It said that Jammu needs to be prepared as isolated heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning in the area can disrupt the traffic, cause landslides, and might result in flash floods, while it also cautioned Kashmir to be aware of the deteriorating weather conditions until the further update.

The vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH 44) was stopped after heavy rainfall lashed the Udhampur area of the Union Territory on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)