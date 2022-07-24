FACTBOX-Soccer-Women's Euro 2022 semi-finals schedule
The UEFA Women's European Championship 2022 quarter-finals will take place on July 26-27. Here is an overview: England v Sweden, July 26, Bramall Lane, (Sheffield)
Germany v France, July 27, Stadium MK, (Milton Keynes)
