Jellyfish, tarballs found along Mumbai's Juhu beach

Several Jellyfish alongwith tarballs were found along the coast of Juhu Beach in Maharashtra on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-07-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 15:44 IST
Jellyfish and Tarballs at the Juhu beach in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Several Jellyfish alongwith tarballs were found along the coast of Juhu Beach in Maharashtra on Sunday. Seeing that the jellyfish had washed ashore on Juhu beach and several tarballs (oil emanating) had accumulated there, the administration has issued an advisory for the visitors at the beach to stay cautious.

Tarballs with garbage washed ashore on the coast of Juhu beach on July 10 as well. As a comparatively larger crowd of tourists is often seen on the sea shore on Sundays, the Lifeguard personnel at the beach have been constantly directing them to avoid coming in close contact with the jellyfish and tarballs.

Jellyfishes are highly poisonous as each sting can result in severe itching, burning, and swellings. Last year also they were found in Mumbai during the Monsoon season only. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

