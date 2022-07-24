Two more labourers rescued in Arunachal, number goes to ten

Two more of the 19 labourers who went missing on July 13 from here have been rescued on Sunday, informed Deputy Commissioner Nighee Bengia. As of now, 10 labourers have been rescued, added the Deputy Commissioner.

Nighee Bengia, Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey district said, "Today at around 1-30 pm, two more labourers were rescued from the jungle between Huri to Tapa in critical condition by the SDRF and local rescue team." "They are identified as Kholebuddin Sheikh (27 years) and Shamidul Sheikh (19 years). They have been brought to SBI camp at Huri first for first aid and then to PHC Damin for medication," Nighee Bengia said.

Bengia further said that the health condition of the two rescued are very serious and are likely to be evacuated to Naharlagun or Koloriang District Hospital. "The rescue team including the local team returned this evening due to the threat of poisonous snakes. However, the rescue operation will be continued tomorrow again to rescue the remaining missing labourers. As per the statement of two rescued labourers that they left four persons behind them who were very critical and could not walk in the forest," Nighee Bengia said.

He also said that the IAF Chopper operation could not be materialised today due to bad weather and the IAF Chopper rescue Operation will resume tomorrow if the weather will clear. Earlier, three rescued labourers have been shifted from Huri to Koloriang District Hospital for further treatment.

The DC, SP and DMO of Kurung Kumey District visited the District Hospital and interacted with the three admitted labourers. (ANI)

