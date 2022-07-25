Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 25-07-2022 04:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 04:22 IST
India Innings: Shikhar Dhawan c K Mayers b Romario Shepherd 13 Shubman Gill c and b K Mayers 43 Shreyas Iyer lbw b Alzarri Joseph 63 Suryakumar Yadav b K Mayers 9 Sanju Samson run out (K Mayers/Romario Shepherd) 54 Deepak Hooda c Hayden Walsh b Akeal Hosein 33 Axar Patel not out 64 Shardul Thakur c Shamarh Brooks b Alzarri Joseph 3 Avesh Khan c Shamarh Brooks b Jayden Seales 10 Mohammed Siraj not out 1 Extras: (B-6, LB-7, W-4, NB-2) 19 Total: (For 8 wkts, 49.4 Overs) Fall of Wickets: 48-1, 66-2, 79-3, 178-4, 205-5, 256-6, 280-7, 304-8.

Bowler: Alzarri Joseph 10-1-46-2, Jayden Seales 10-0-40-1, Romario Shepherd 10-0-69-1, Kyle Mayers 7.4-0-48-2, Akeal Hosein 9-0-72-1, Hayden Walsh 3-0-24-0.

