Trainee aircraft crashes in Pune farm, woman pilot injured

A trainee aircraft crashed in a farm in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka in the Pune district of Maharashtra due to suspected power loss on Monday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-07-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 14:34 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A trainee aircraft crashed in a farm in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka in the Pune district of Maharashtra due to suspected power loss on Monday. Aircraft belonging to Carver Aviation crashed around 11.30 am today.

"On July 25, Carver Aviation Cessna 152 aircraft VT-ALI on a solo cross country flight made a crash landing while 15 nm inbound to Baramati Airfield due to suspected power loss," Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed. 22-yr-old trainee pilot Bhavika Rathod was injured in the incident.

The staff members of Carver aviation are on spot. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in January, an aircraft of the Indian Army's Officers' Training Academy in Bihar's Gaya crashed shortly after take-off. According to the officials, both the pilots in the aircraft were safe. "An aircraft of the Indian Army's Officers' Training Academy in Gaya, Bihar today crashed soon after taking off during training. Both the pilots in the aircraft are safe," Army officials had said. (ANI)

