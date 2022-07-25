799 projects worth ₹2,973Cr in storm water drainage sector grounded

Under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), storm water drainage is an admissible component which involves construction and improvement of drains / storm water drains in order to reduce and eliminate flooding. So far, 799 projects worth ₹2,973 crore in the storm water drainage sector have been grounded across 19 States / Union Territories (UTs). Of these, 655 projects worth ₹1,284 crore have been completed and 144 projects worth ₹1,688 crore are under implementation. Through these completed projects, 2,381 water logging points have been eliminated by laying/construction of 896 km of storm water drainage network.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has also brought out Standard Operating Procedure on Urban Flooding, 2017 which focuses on specific actions required to be undertaken by various departments and agencies of the city/town and also organizations under the district administration as well as State Government for responding to urban flooding of any magnitude. The Standard Operating Procedure has been circulated to all the States and UTs for their guidance.

MoHUA had also published manual on Storm Water Drainage Systems, 2019. This manual assists the States / UTs and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and other stakeholders in the planning, design, operation, and maintenance of Storm water drainage systems. The manual also works as guidance documents in recommending effective measures in flood prevention.

The list of 66 cities where 2,381 water logging points have been eliminated through the projects completed under AMRUT are at Annexure.

Under AMRUT, projects have been selected, appraised, approved and implemented by the concerned States / UTs / ULBs as per their local conditions/constraints and the requirement, which may result in reduction of flooding in their area. States / UTs have mainly taken projects for new drainage network, rehabilitation & cleaning of existing drainage networks, covering of drains to protect from dumping of garbage, installation of pumps etc. to mitigate urban flooding.

AMRUT Mission encourages sharing of good practices being carried out in any AMRUT city with all other Mission cities. Further, States / UTs / ULBs are free to adopt any suitable technique/method based on their local conditions.

(With Inputs from PIB)