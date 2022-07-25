Rajasthan govt to launch plantation drive

The Rajasthan government will launch an intensive tree plantation drive under which a total of 5 crore saplings will be distributed in the year 2022-23, an official statement said on Monday.

There will also be extensive plantation at the community level under which 10,000 gram panchayats will be given 1 crore saplings. ''Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to expand the house-to-house medicinal plant scheme and implement it in a new form. With this, intensive plantation campaigns will be carried out across the state under the Chief Minister's vision of 'Green Rajasthan-Healthy Rajasthan','' the statement read.

A total of 5 crore saplings will be prepared at a cost of Rs 42 crore for the current financial year in this programme. Out of these, provision has been made to make 3 crore saplings available to the general public as per their demand.

These plants will be available to the general public from government nurseries at a rate fixed by the government. At the community level, 10,000 gram panchayats of the state will be provided 1 crore saplings. Similarly, about 1 crore saplings will be planted annually in 200 big urban areas, it said. According to the statement, 5 crore saplings will be prepared at a cost of Rs 42 crore for the year 2023-24 as well and an additional budget of Rs 21 crore will be made available for the plants planted in the year 2022-23. Thus, a total expenditure of Rs 105 crore will be spent in this scheme.

