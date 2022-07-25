Left Menu

Rs 58k Cr disbursed so far under Rythu Bandhu scheme: Telangana govt

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-07-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 18:44 IST
Rs 58k Cr disbursed so far under Rythu Bandhu scheme: Telangana govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has so far released Rs 58,102 crore under its flagship 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme, a welfare programme meant to incentivise state's farmers for their work, an official release said on Monday.

The state government has also released Rs 7654.43 crore during the Kharif season (Vanakalam)-Rs 5,000 per acre benefitting 68,94,486 farmers across the state covering 1.53 crore acres-, it said.

The Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has increased its power installed capacity to 17,234 MW from 7778 MW in 2014 when the state was formed.

''This (Rythu Bandhu) is the first scheme in the country specifically designed and brought out for farmers. The scheme saves farmers from borrowing from private lenders. Under Rythu Bandhu scheme farmers get Rs 5000 for each acre twice a year,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022