Built in May 2021, part of retaining wall on Bhopal-Jabalpur highway caves in

Built just a year ago, a portion of the retaining wall of a bridge on the Bhopal-Jabalpur national highway has collapsed in Madhya Pradesh, leading to the suspension of a state corporation's manager and blacklisting of the private company involved in the project, officials said on Monday.

The 30-metre-long portion of the retaining wall on the Kaliasot bridge on the Bhopal-Jabalpur National Highway ''tilted'' during the intervening night of July 24-25 amid heavy rainfall, a top official of the Public Works Department (PWD) said.

However, videos from the site located near industrial township of Mandideep in adjoining Raisen district showed the wall had caved in and cracks appeared on the road adjacent the bridge.

The collapsed stretch, an approach road of the national highway, was completed in May 2021, according to officials.

Following the incident, the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) suspended an official and initiated process to blacklist the construction company and the consultancy firm involved in the project.

MPRDC manager SP Dubey has been suspended, while a show-cause notice served to the corporation's Deputy General Manager Pawan Arora, Principal Secretary, Public Works Department (PWD), Neeraj Mandloi, said.

The state-run road development corporation was supervising the project.

Excessive earth pressure was caused following a sudden rise of water level in the Kaliasot river (on which the bridge has been built) due to opening of dam gates in the upstream of the river, he said.

Mandloi said road traffic on the affected stretch of the eight-lane highway was immediately stopped. He said the construction company, CDS India Pvt Ltd, has been asked to take immediate measures to stop further slippage of earth from the embankment.

Notices for blacklisting the construction company as well as project consultants, Theme Engineering Pvt Ltd, have been issued and necessary action against them will be taken after the receipt of their responses, Mandloi said.

The company has been asked to complete re-construction of the damaged part within a period of four months, said MPRDC Managing Director Shashank Mishra.

