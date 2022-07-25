Nagpur: Naked body of woman found on footpath; murder probe on

An unidentified woman was found murdered on the footpath of the Vidhan Bhavan Square in Nagpur Civil Lines area on Monday, a police official said.

The corpse of the woman, who seemed to be in her 50s, was naked and had head injuries, he said.

She was bludgeoned to death with a rod and efforts were on to nab the accused, the Sadar police station official said.

