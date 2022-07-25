Rupala launches NDDB's new subsidiary to monetise cow dung and boost dairy farmers' income

In order to boost income of dairy farmers through optimum use of cow dung, Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Monday unveiled NDDB Mrida Ltd, a new subsidiary firm of National Dairy Development Board.

National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) is a statutory body, under the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, which manufactures, markets and sells milk, dairy products, edible oil and fruits and vegetables.

Rupala, who is in-charge of the ministry, said NDDB has set up this new firm at right time. The country has huge cattle population and abundant supply of cow dung.

The new company will help optimise use of cow dung for making biogas, compost and other products, he said.

NDDB's Sudhan trademark was also unveiled on the occasion.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan said there are 30 crore cattles in India. About 50 per cent of domestic gas requirement can be met through biogas made from cow dung and even some percentage of NPK fertilisers can be replaced with this.

Monetising cow dung will help increase the income of dairy farmers, which is the priority of the government, he added.

NDDB Mrida Ltd Managing Director Sandeep Bharti said a pilot project has been successfully implemented in Zakariyapura in Anand district, Gujarat.

This model is being tried in six other states, including Maharasthra, Rajasthan, Sikkim, West Bengal and Bihar.

Bharti further said that the new company will focus on different models in different states. For instance in Zakariyapura, biogas plant was installed at each dairy farmers' house, which can help replace two cooking gas cylinders a month.

The slurry generated from biogas plant was purchased by NDDB at Rs 1-2 per litre and processed for making organic compost, he said.

At Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, a big biogas plant has been installed and cow dung for that is purchased from farmers, he added.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Atul Chaturvedi, NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah were among others present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)