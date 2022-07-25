J-K: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates Digi-Week in Srinagar, aims to digitally empower UT

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Digital Week fair in Srinagar on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Manoj Sinha said, "One who is digitally empowered is literate. Cyber hygiene is an important concern, in view of malware. Also, there are many platforms that we need to integrate."

The UT government launched digital services for ease of the public and to bring transparency in the delivery of services to the citizens. The citizens would be imparted awareness about online services like Aap Ki Zameen Aap Ki Nigrani, Aap ka Mobile Hamara Daftar (UMANG), e-UNNAT, DigiLocker etc. During the Srinagar Digital Week celebration, various departments under the government will provide online services by installing stalls for the ease of general public and organize awareness-cum-literacy camps across the Union Territory to make citizens aware of different government schemes and services being delivered through online mode so that they can avail benefits from the schemes.

People gathered at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on this occasion today to know the benefits of digitalization. After 'Digital India', this is an intuitive way toward 'Digital J&K' aimed to provide doorstep facilities to common people.

Due to the traditional working system, common people were facing a lot of problems in all government offices which resulted in wastage of time. But with the help of digitization, people will get relief and all the paperwork will be done online, said the government. (ANI)

