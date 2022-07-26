Left Menu

Several schools in Bihar's Kishanganj observe Friday as weekly holiday

Thirty-seven government schools in five blocks of Bihar's Kishanganj district, which has a significant Muslim population, have been observing Fridays as their weekly holiday instead of Sunday, officials of the state education department said on Tuesday.

ANI | Kishanganj (Bihar) | Updated: 26-07-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 14:58 IST
Several schools in Bihar's Kishanganj observe Friday as weekly holiday
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty-seven government schools in five blocks of Bihar's Kishanganj district, which has a significant Muslim population, have been observing Fridays as their weekly holiday instead of Sunday, officials of the state education department said on Tuesday. In the Pothia block of the district, 16 schools stay closed on Fridays and open on Sundays.

"Thirty seven schools in the district remain closed on Fridays and this had been going on for a very long time. Before 1990, Kishanganj was a sub-division of the Purnia district. The instruction to keep schools closed on Friday was issued by an officer of the then Purnia district, which is being investigated," said District Education Officer Subhash Kumar Gupta. However, Gupta said there was nothing unusual about the practice. Gupta cited the example of the Vaishali district, where, he said, the same practice was being followed in several schools.

The headmaster of a middle school in Karbala, Muhammad Waseem said, "in the past, there used to be a holiday in the school on Fridays, whether there is a government order in this regard or not. We are not even aware of it." Some members of the Hindu community, however, claimed that the due to the practice, the teachers who go to school on Sundays are not able to give time to their families and children.

Earlier in July. the reports claimed that in Jharkhand's Jamtara and Dumka, schools were changing their weekly offs from Sundays to Fridays. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022