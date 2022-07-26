TN govt would extend all its support to industries: CM Stalin

The Tamil Nadu government would extend all its support towards the progress of industrial establishments operating in the state, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.

After inaugurating the sprawling office of information technology major Cognizant Technology Solutions, Stalin interacted with the employees here.

The IT major which commenced operations in 1994 with just 50 employees in Tamil Nadu has set up its new modern facility spread across six lakh square feet that would house over 5,000 employees.

Besides setting up the office in Chennai, Cognizant has its presence in Coimbatore.

Chief Minister Stalin formally inaugurated the new office located at the Ozone Techno Park, Navalur, on the famous Old Mahabalipuram Road (popularly known as the city's IT corridor), an official release said on Tuesday.

After inaugurating the unit, the Chief Minister in his brief interaction with the employees said the government would extend all its support for the progress of industrial establishments operating in the state.

Globally, Cognizant has an employee base of 80,000 of which the majority of them account for women, the release said.

Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises T M Anbarasan, Guidance Tamil Nadu MD and CEO Pooja Kulkarni, Chengalpet District Collector A R Rahulnath, Cognizant India MD Rajiv Nambiar, and senior officials were present on the occasion.

