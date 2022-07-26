India's steel output grows 6 pc to 10 MT in June: worldsteel

India's crude steel production rose over 6 percent year-on-year to 10 million tonnes in June 2022, according to World Steel Association.

As per the World Steel Association (worldsteel) data, India is the only country that has registered positive growth in its steel output during June.

The country had produced 9.4 million tonnes (MT) of crude steel during the same month last year, the global industry body said in its latest report.

India is the world's second-largest producer of crude steel after China which produced 90.7 MT in June 2022, down 3.3 percent over its 93.9 MT production in June 2021.

The production in the United States fell by 4.2 percent to 6.9 MT last month from 7.1 MT in the same month of 2021.

Russia -- which has been engaged in a conflict with Ukraine -- is estimated to have produced 5 MT, down 22.2 percent over 6.4 MT a year ago.

Russia has registered the highest fall among the top 10 steel producers.

While South Korea registered a 6 percent fall to 5.6 MT, Germany produced 3.2 MT, down 7 percent year on year.

In June 2022, Turkey produced 2.9 MT of crude steel, down 13.1 percent, and Brazil is estimated to have produced 2.9 MT, registering a fall of 6.1 percent.

Iran is estimated to have produced 2.2 MT, down 10.8 percent.

Brussels-headquartered world steel has members in every major steel-producing country and represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes.

worldsteel members represent around 85 percent of global steel production.

