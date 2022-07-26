Left Menu

Greater Kolkata to have 10 more CNG stations by this fiscal end: Official

The greater Kolkata region will have another ten CNG stations by end of the current fiscal while in West Bengal as a whole, there will be 32 new such facilities, an official said on Tuesday.The additional stations across the state will commence operations by end of March 2023, he said. Biswas said the company is now supplying CNG to Kolkata by bringing the gas through tankers.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-07-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 23:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The additional stations across the state will commence operations by end of March 2023, he said. Bengal Gas head operations and marketing P K Biswas said presently, there are seven CNG outlets in its command area that includes Kolkata Municipal Corporation locality, North and South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts.

Bengal Gas is a joint venture between Greater Calcutta Gas Supply Corporation and GAIL for gas distribution in Kolkata and adjacent areas. Biswas said the company is now supplying CNG to Kolkata by bringing the gas through tankers. However, he feels that gas should be brought in a pipeline to facilitate the expansion of outlets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

