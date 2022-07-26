Greater Kolkata to have 10 more CNG stations by this fiscal end: Official

The greater Kolkata region will have another ten CNG stations by end of the current fiscal while in West Bengal as a whole, there will be 32 new such facilities, an official said on Tuesday.

The additional stations across the state will commence operations by end of March 2023, he said. Bengal Gas head operations and marketing P K Biswas said presently, there are seven CNG outlets in its command area that includes Kolkata Municipal Corporation locality, North and South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts.

Bengal Gas is a joint venture between Greater Calcutta Gas Supply Corporation and GAIL for gas distribution in Kolkata and adjacent areas. Biswas said the company is now supplying CNG to Kolkata by bringing the gas through tankers. However, he feels that gas should be brought in a pipeline to facilitate the expansion of outlets.

