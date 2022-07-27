Left Menu

Plastic-coated, laminated products banned in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 14:38 IST
Plastic-coated and laminated products such as disposable dishes and cups will be banned in Maharashtra from Wednesday, an official release said.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, it said.

Maharashtra has already banned single-use plastic items, but it was noticed that disposable dishes, plates, cups, containers, and other products with plastic coating or lamination were being sold, adding to plastic garbage, it said.

The decision was taken after the government accepted the recommendation of an empowered committee set up to implement the ban on single-use plastic items imposed by the Union government from July 1. While single-use plastic items have been banned in Maharashtra since 2018, the new rule was introduced to remove ambiguity about the nature of such products, the release said.

